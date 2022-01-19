Elche vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22 

Elche will welcome Real Madrid to Estadio Manuel Valero for a round-of-16 fixture in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Both sides will be seeking to secure progress to the last eight. The hosts secured their place at this stage by virtue of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Almeria that saw Pablo Piatti and Raul Guti score second half goals.

Real Madrid progressed at the expense of Alcoyano with a 3-1 victory away from home. They come into this game fresh from their 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao to win their 12th Spanish Super Cup trophy on Sunday.

Elche secured maximum points in a 1-0 shock victory over Villarreal on home turf in the league. Argentine forward Lucas Boye stepped off the bench to score the winner in the 78th minute.

Elche vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won six and drawn one of their last seven matches against Elche.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Vinicius Junior scored a brace to guide Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory away from home.

The home side are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions that has helped boost their survival hopes. Real Madrid have bounced back from their shock defeat to Getafe by winning four matches on the bounce.

Elche form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Elche vs Real Madrid Team News

Elche

Enzo Roco has been ruled out with a muscle injury while Pablo Piatti, Fidel, Helibelton Palacios and Kiko Casilla are all in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injury: Enzo Roco

COVID-19: Pablo Piatti, Fidel, Helibelton Palacios, Kiko Casilla

Suspension: None

Real Madrid

Marco Asensio (muscle), Mariano Diaz (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (back) have all been sidelined with injuries. Sergio Arribas and Daniel Carvajal are in self-isolation while Eder Militao is suspended due to the red card he received in the Super Cup final.

Injury: Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale

COVID-19: Sergio Arribas, Daniel Carvajal

Suspension: Eder Militao

Elche vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Johan Mojica, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Antonio Barragan; Gerard Gumbau, Omar Mascarell, Pere Milla, Tete Morente; Lucas Perez, Lucas Boye

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andriy Lunin (GK); Marcelo, David Alaba, Rafa Marin, Nacho Fernandez; Eduardo Camavinga, Daniel Ceballos, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction

Despite being likely to field a second-string side, Real Madrid will still enter the game as heavy favorites and will be keen to continue their quest to end their eight-year wait for Copa del Rey glory.

We are backing Carlo Ancelotti's side to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Real Madrid

