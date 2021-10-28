Elche vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Elche are set to play Real Madrid at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Saturday in La Liga.
Elche come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Javier Calleja's Alaves in the league. A goal from Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Loum sealed the deal for Alaves.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna in the league. Osasuna did not register a shot on target, but managed to stop Real Madrid from scoring.
Elche vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head
In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won five games and drawn one.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Elche 2-1. A second-half brace from French superstar Karim Benzema secured the win for Real Madrid. Centre-back Davi Calvo scored the consolation goal for Elche.
Elche form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-L
Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-D-W
Elche vs Real Madrid Team News
Elche
Elche could be without Argentina international Pablo Piatti. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Fran Escriba is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Pablo Piatti
Suspended: None
Real Madrid
Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Dani Ceballos, Uruguay international Federico Valverde and Welsh forward Gareth Bale.
Injured: Gareth Bale, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Elche vs Real Madrid Predicted XI
Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kiko Casilla, Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Johan Mojica, Tete Morente, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Javier Pastore, Dario Benedetto, Lucas Perez
Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction
Elche are currently 15th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are three points ahead of 18th-placed Granada, who have two games in hand. With a game against Real Madrid looming, it doesn't look too good for Elche right now.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, failed to find the net against Osasuna. They are currently top of the league, but are on equal points with Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad. Given the current nature of La Liga, Los Blancos should be the favourites to lift the trophy.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Real Madrid should win.
Prediction: Elche 0-2 Real Madrid