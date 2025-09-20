Elche vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Elche and Real Oviedo square off at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since both gained promotion from La Liga 2 last season and they will look to pick up the bragging rights this weekend.

Elche were denied consecutive victories for the first time in La Liga last Friday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla after conceding an 85th-minute equalizer.

Before that, Eder Sarabia Armesto’s side kicked off the season with consecutive stalemates against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid before seeing off Levante 2-0 on August 29 to record their first win of the league campaign.

Elche are one of just two unbeaten sides in La Liga this season, having picked up six points from the first 12 available to sit ninth in the table, eight places and three points above this weekend’s visitors.

On the other hand, Real Oviedo were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium. This followed a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on August 30, bringing their run of two defeats from the opening two games of the season to an end.

Real Oviedo now go up against an opposing side whom they failed to get the better of in both home and away meetings between the teams in La Liga 2 last season, losing 4-0 at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in November before playing out a 1-1 draw in March’s return fixture.

Elche vs Real Oviedo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Oviedo hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

Elche have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Real Oviedo have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since the first week of August.

Elche are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 competitive home games in 2025, picking up 10 wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Elche vs Real Oviedo Prediction

The last seven meetings between Elche and Real Oviedo have seen a combined 21 goals scored and we predict another action-packed contest at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Elche have been rock-solid at home this year, and we are backing them to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Elche 2-1 Real Oviedo

Elche vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elche to win

Tip 2: First to score - Elche (The home side have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches against Oviedo)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last seven clashes)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More