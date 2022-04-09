Elche vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Elche and Real Sociedad go head-to-head at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday.

The hosts will seek to get one over the visitors, having lost the last three meetings between the two teams since 2020.

Elche fell to a second straight defeat last weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Club away from home. They have now lost four of their last five league outings, with a 1-0 win at Granada on March 12 being the only exception.

With 32 points from 30 games, Elche are 15th in the La Liga standings, level on points with 14th-placed Getafe.

Elsewhere, Sociedad strengthened their position in the top half of the table as they saw off a dogged Espanyol side 1-0. They are now unbeaten in three straight games, claiming two wins and one draw while scoring two goals and conceding none.

With 51 points from 30 games, Sociedad are sixth on the log, two points off Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sociedad boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 13 meetings.

Elche have picked up three victories in this period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Sociedad head into Sunday on a three-game winning streak against Elche, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Elche have lost all but one of their last five La Liga outings, including their last two.

Sociedad are unbeaten in three La Liga games, keeping as many clean sheets and scoring two goals since a 4-1 loss at Real Madrid in March.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sociedad head into the weekend in fine form, winning four of their last five games and will look to keep the ball rolling. They face an out-of-sorts Elche side who have lost their last two home games in the league. Sociedad should come out victorious once again and extend their winning streak against Elche.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Real Sociedad.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Sociedad have been solid at the defensive end of the field, keeping five clean sheets in their last six games and conceding 29 goals all season).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No Sociedad have scored fewer than three goals in each of their last 14 games across competitions).

Edited by Bhargav