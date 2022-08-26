Elche vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022

Elche will meet Real Sociedad at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their La Liga campaign thus far and are coming off a 1-1 draw with Almeria. Alex Callado scored in the 30th minute after Umar Sadiq had opened the scoring seven minutes earlier.

Sociedad, meanwhile, were unable to continue their winning ways, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace, while outgoing striker Alexander Isak scored a consolation goal for Sociedad in the sixth minute.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 42 times across competitions. Sociedad lead 23-10 in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run against Elche, keeping three clean sheets. They have won six of their last seven games against Elche across competitions.

Both teams have conceded four goals in their two games, with only Celta Vigo and Getafe (6 apiece) conceding more.

The hosts have found the back of the net just once, while Sociedad have scored twice in their two league games.

Sociedad have a decent record on their recent trips to Valencia, picking up four wins in their last ten games.

Elche have just two wins in that period, while four games have ended in draws.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Elche picked up their first point of the season in their previous outing against Almeria. It was their first home game of the season, and they put in a solid display.

Sociedad will likely be without Isak, who is close to joining Newcastle United. The loss of a reliable striker could be a blow for the White and Blues, but they should have enough firepower to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Real Sociedad

Elche vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score in the first half - Yes

