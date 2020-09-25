Elche vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 La Liga campaign continues this weekend, as newly-promoted Elche host Real Sociedad. The match will mark Elche’s first game of the new season, while Sociedad have drawn both of their opening matches.

As a newly-promoted side, Elche will come into the match as underdogs – but they will be hoping to spring an upset at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero this weekend, preventing the visitors from picking up their first victory of 2020-21.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Elche have not faced Real Sociedad since the 2014-15 season. That campaign saw them split results, with Elche winning 1-0 at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, while Sociedad ran out 2-1 winners at the Anoeta Stadium.

That campaign saw Los Franjiverdes relegated due to unpaid debts to the Spanish tax authorites, despite the fact that they finished 13th. As was previously mentioned, this is their first campaign back in the top flight since.

As this is their first game of the 2020-21 campaign, the last time they played competitive football was in August. They won the Segunda Division’s playoffs, and are on an unbeaten run of five games coming into this one.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have started their 2020-21 campaign with two draws. However, given that one of those draws came against reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid, it’s fair to say that they haven’t started badly.

Elche form guide: W-D-W-D-W (2019-20 results)

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D

Elche vs Real Sociedad Team News

Elche boss Jorge Almiron doesn’t have too many injuries to worry about with this game in mind. Midfielder Ramon Folch is set to miss out, but aside from that, Elche have a fully-fit squad.

Injured: Ramon Folch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unlike their opponents on Saturday, Real Sociedad have plenty of injuries to worry about. Defenders Joseba Zaldua and Alex Sola, and midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Asier Illarramendi have all been ruled out with injuries while Luca Sangalli, Igor Zubeldia and Martin Merquelanz are also doubtful.

Injured: Joseba Zaldua, Alex Sola, Martin Zubimendi, Asier Illarramendi

Doubtful: Luca Sangalli, Igor Zubeldia, Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

🎥 Work continues at Zubieta!#AurreraReala — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 23, 2020

Elche vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Elche predicted XI (3-4-3): Edgar Badia, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Josema, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti, Fidel, Pere Milla, Nino, Tete Morente

Real Sociedad predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Portu, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose

Elche vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sociedad have struggled for goals so far in the 2020-21 campaign, but they should be confident of picking up a win here. The Basque side are already match-sharp while Elche have not played a competitive fixture yet and may not quite be up to speed at the top level following their promotion.

Los Franjiverdes did push Barcelona in a friendly match last weekend which may bode well for their defensive capabilities, but it would still be a surprise to see them take something from this game.

Prediction: Elche 1-2 Real Sociedad