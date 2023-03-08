Elche vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Bottom side Elche host Real Valladolid at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in La Liga on Saturday (March 11), looking to build on their latest victory.

Los Franjiverdes picked up just their second win of the top-flight season last weekend, beating Mallorca 1-0 on the road. Lucas Boye scored the only goal of the game for the visitors in the 88th minute, as the Alicante outfit gave their fans something to cheer about.

Interestingly, it was their second win in their last five games, having beaten Villarreal at the start of February for their first win of the season.

Elche Club de Fútbol🌴💯🥇 @elchecf Homenaje a 𝗣𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗢



Actos en la previa del



Minuto de silencio



Ovación en el minuto 8



However, with just 12 points from 24 games, Pablo Machín's side remain at the foot of the table, a good 13 points away from safety with only 14 games left to save themselves from relegation.

Valladolid, meanwhile, are up in 14th position with 27 points and are coming off a 2-1 home win over Espanyol on Sunday. Ivan Sanchez and Alvaro Aguado scored either side of the break for Blanquivioletas, who were two goals to good before Martin Braithwaite pulled one back late on for the visitors.

Elche vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 25 previous games, Valladolid have won ten times and lost on six occasions.

Elche are winless in their last five encounters with Valladolid, having won three of their previous five in the competition. It's their longest winless streak against Valladolid in the top flight.

Elche's 1-0 win over Mallorca was their first away win of the La Liga season. They could win two in a row for the first time since April 2022, which was also the last time they kept two straight clean sheets.

Elche have won two of their last five La Liga games after failing to win their first 19 of the season.

Elche vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Elche have struggled immensely all season but have shown signs of improvement lately, but Valladolid haven't covered themselves in glory either. It's a clash of two unimpressive teams, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Real Valladolid

Elche vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

