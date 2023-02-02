Elche vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Elche and Villarreal clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in La Liga on Saturday as both sides look to bounce back from their latest setbacks.

Without a single victory in 19 games and just six points in the bag, Los Franjiverdes are currently at the bottom of the league standings.

On Saturday, the Valencian outfit suffered their 13th loss of the season when Sevilla inflicted a 3-0 defeat with Pedro Bigas seeing a red for the visitors in the first half.

He's now suspended for this game.

What's also interesting is that Elche are into their fifth coach of the season with Pablo Machin, including two caretaker managers, and still, the club hasn't seen a three-pointer in La Liga yet this term.

Villarreal, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday as Sergio Camello's 70th-minute strike ended their five-game unbeaten run in the top-flight.

It also kept the side in fifth place with 31 points, three behind Atletico Madrid for the last Champions League spot.

Elche vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 14 matches between the sides, Villarreal have won five times over Elche, while losing only thrice.

Villarreal beat Elche 4-0 in their first encounter this season with Gerard Moreno, Giovani Lo Celso, Francis Coquelin and Jose Morales on target for the Yellow Submarine.

Elche have failed to win their first 19 games of the La Liga season - only Sporting Gijon (23) in 1997-98 have had to wait longer to pick up their first victory in a campaign.

Elche beat Villarreal 1-0 in the latter's last visit to Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Having drawn to Celta Vigo in their last away match in the league, Villarreal risk going two games on the road without a victory for the second time this season after a run of six games earlier on.

With 12 goals scored, Elche have the worst attacking lineup in La Liga, and with 39 goals scored, they also have the poorest defense.

Elche vs Villarreal Prediction

Elche have frankly been the worst side in La Liga this season and given their run so far, the Greens look doomed to get relegated.

Villarreal, in comparison, have a strong squad and can easily see them off.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Villarreal

Elche vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

