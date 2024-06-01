Eldense vs Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Eldense and Sporting Gijon will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 42 fixture on Sunday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Elche last weekend.

All three goals were scored in the second half, with Juanto Ortuno and David Timor scoring for the visitors while Alejandro Martinez's 88th-minute own goal put the hosts on the scoresheet.

Gijon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Eibar last weekend. Victor Campuzano stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with six minutes left on the clock.

The win left the Asturians in seventh spot, having garnered 62 points from 41 games. Eldense are 16th with 50 points to their name.

Eldense vs Gijon Head-to-Head

Sporting Gijon claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Eldense form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Gijom form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Eldense vs Gijon Team News

Eldense

Miguelón is a doubt for Gijon's visit. There are no other injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Miguelón

Suspension: None

Gijon

Roque Mesa Quevedo is suspended. There are no injury concerns for Miguel Ramirez.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Roque Mesa Quevedo

Eldense vs Gijon Predicted XI

Eldense (4-1-3-2): Ian Mackay (GK); Alejandro Martinez, Pina, Dario Dumic, Derick Poloni; David Timor; Joquera Romero, Alex Bernal, Sergio Ortuno; Mario Soberon, Juanta Ortuno

Gijon (4-4-2): Ruben Yanez (GK); Cote, Diego Sanchez, Pablo Insua, Guillermo Rosas; Gasper Campos, Roberto Pier, Christian Rivera, Haissem Hassan; Mario Gonalez, Juan Otero

Eldense vs Gijon Prediction

Eldense have nothing left to play for on the final day, having already guaranteed an extended stay in the Spanish La Liga 2 despite being one of the newcomers in the league. Fernando Estevez's team had not competed in this tier in the preceding 59 years but did not show any jitters and will be aiming to end the season with a four-game unbeaten streak.

Gijon, for their part, still have an outside choice of making the playoff as they sit just two points behind sixth and fifth-placed Real Oviedo and Racing Santander with just one game left.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Eldense 1-1 Gijon