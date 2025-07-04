Elfsborg vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Elfsborg will invite Hacken to the Borås Arena in the Allsvenskan on Sunday. The hosts are fourth in the league table with 26 points. Getingarna have four wins from 13 games and are in 10th place.

Di Gule are winless in their last two league games, and they were held to a goalless draw by Värnamo in their previous outing last week. It was just their second stalemate of the league campaign.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two consecutive losses. They hosted GAIS in their previous outing and suffered a 3-1 loss. Isak Brusberg scored the consolation goal for them in the 81st minute.

Elfsborg vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 53 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Getingarna have 14 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

Only two teams have conceded more goals than the visitors (24) in the Allsvenskan this season.

Both teams had registered away wins in their league meetings last season.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Di Gule have failed to score in their last two league outings.

The visitors have lost two of their last three away games in the Allsvenskan, failing to score in both.

The hosts have the joint second-best goalscoring record in the Allsvenskan this season, scoring 25 goals in 13 games.

Two of the visitors' four wins and three of their six losses have been registered on their travels.

Di Gule have suffered just one loss at home in the Allsvenskan this season.

Elfsborg vs Hacken Prediction

The Yellow Ones have failed to score in their last two league outings and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven home games in this fixture.

The Wasps have lost their last two league games, conceding three goals apiece in both, and will look to bounce back. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in three of their last five away games. They have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts.

Both teams have seen a drop in form recently and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Elfsborg 1-1 Hacken

Elfsborg vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

