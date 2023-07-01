Elfsborg vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 3rd 2023

Round 13 of the Swedish Allsvenskan comes to an end on Monday when Elfsborg and Hammarby go head-to-head at the Borås Arena.

Di Gule are unbeaten in their last 12 home games against Marti Cifuentes’ men and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Elfsborg turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Varbergs BoIS 6-1 in a friendly matchup last time out.

This was in keeping with their performance in the league, where they are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run, claiming nine wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss to Hacken in April’s curtain-raiser.

With 29 points from 12 matches, Jimmy Thelin’s side are currently second in the Allsvenskan table, five points behind first-placed Malmo.

Elsewhere, Hammarby picked up successive wins for the first time since March as they edged out Sirius 4-1 in last Monday’s friendly.

The Bajen now turn their attention to the Allsvenskan, where they picked up a 2-1 win over Brommapojkarna on June 9 to end their four-match winless run.

With 16 points from 13 matches, Hammarby are currently ninth in the league table but could move level with sixth-placed Brommapojkarna with all three points on Monday.

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Elfsborg hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Hammarby have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Cifuentes’ men are winless in their last 12 visits to the Borås Arena, losing six and claiming six draws since September 2008.

Elfsborg have won all but one of their last 11 matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw with Djurgarden on June 4 being the exception.

Hammarby are yet to taste victory away from home this season, having picked up three draws and lost four of their seven matches on the road.

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Prediction

Elfsborg head into the game as one of the most in-form sides in the division and will be looking to close the gap on first-placed Malmo.

Given Hammarby‘s struggles on the road, we predict Thelin’s men will come away with a comfortable win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Elfsborg 3-1 Hammarby

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Elfsborg (Di Gule have opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the teams).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of their last eight clashes).

