Elfsborg vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Elfsborg and Hammarby will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Saturday (May 31st). The game will be played at Boras Arena.

The home side will be looking to build on the 4-1 thrashing they handed to Halmstad over the weekend away from home. Simon Hedlund broke the deadlock for the visitors from the spot in the 18th minute while Frederik Ihier doubled their lead three minutes later. Ibrahim Buhari's own goal just past the half-hour mark. Rasmus Wikstrom and Taylor Silverholt scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

Hammarby, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Degerfors. Nahir Besara's goal just past the hour mark settled the contest.

The win left Bajen in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 12 games. Elfsborg are one point and one spot better off.

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have been evenly matched across the last 45 head-to-head games. They have 16 wins apiece, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Elfsborg have won eight of their last nine league games (one loss).

Seven of Hammarby's last eight games, including each of the last five, have been level at the break.

Elfsborg have scored at least two goals in their six league games played at home this term.

The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games (six wins).

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Prediction

Elfsborg are the form side in the league, having won their last five games on the bounce. They are without a league title in 13 years, but their form has put them in the early title race and the Boras outfit are two points behind surprise package Mjallby.

Hammarby, for their part, have won just one of their last four away games, drawing two. They will climb above their hosts with a win here and are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games (two wins). However, they are without a win on this ground since September 2007.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 Hammarby

Elfsborg vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

