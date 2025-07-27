Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28th 2025

In their second Allsvenskan meeting in two weeks, Elfsborg and IFK Goteborg face off in the final game of round 17 at Boras Arena on Monday. Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of contrasting results, with Stefan Billborn’s men picking up a hard-earned victory over Sirius.

Elfsborg were sent crashing back down to earth in the league as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden when the two sides met at the 3Arena last Saturday.

Before that, Oscar Hiljemark’s side snapped their run of three consecutive games without a win on July 12 when they beat Goteborg 2-1 at the Gamla Ullevi.

Elfsborg will look to return to winning ways and make it three straight victories over Monday’s visitors for the first time since picking up five back-to-back wins between July 2021 and October 2022.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old David Kruse came up trumps for Goteborg as he struck in the second half to hand them a 1-0 victory over Sirius at the Studenternas IP last Sunday.

Billborn’s men have gone unbeaten in six of their last eight games across all competitions, claiming five victories and one draw since losing three consecutive matches in May.

This upturn in form has seen Goteborg rise into seventh place in the Allsvenskan table with 25 points from 16 games, four points and one place behind Monday’s hosts.

Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Elfsborg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Goteborg have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Elfsborg have won just one of their last five Allsvenskan matches while losing three and picking up one draw — They had won eight of the nine games preceding this run.

Goteborg have failed to win their last six visits to Boras Arena, losing four and picking up two draws since a 1-0 extra-time victory in the Swedish Cup back in July 2020.

Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Prediction

Meetings between Elfsborg and Goteborg have often served up fireworks in the past and we can expect another thrilling contest on Monday.

While both sides are evenly matched on paper, home advantage gives Elfsborg an extra edge, and we predict they will come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 IFK Goteborg

Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven encounters between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last six meetings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More