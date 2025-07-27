Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28th 2025

In their second Allsvenskan meeting in two weeks, Elfsborg and IFK Goteborg face off in the final game of round 17 at Boras Arena on Monday. Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of contrasting results, with Stefan Billborn’s men picking up a hard-earned victory over Sirius.
Elfsborg were sent crashing back down to earth in the league as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden when the two sides met at the 3Arena last Saturday.
Before that, Oscar Hiljemark’s side snapped their run of three consecutive games without a win on July 12 when they beat Goteborg 2-1 at the Gamla Ullevi.
Elfsborg will look to return to winning ways and make it three straight victories over Monday’s visitors for the first time since picking up five back-to-back wins between July 2021 and October 2022.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old David Kruse came up trumps for Goteborg as he struck in the second half to hand them a 1-0 victory over Sirius at the Studenternas IP last Sunday.
Billborn’s men have gone unbeaten in six of their last eight games across all competitions, claiming five victories and one draw since losing three consecutive matches in May.
This upturn in form has seen Goteborg rise into seventh place in the Allsvenskan table with 25 points from 16 games, four points and one place behind Monday’s hosts.
Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 23 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Elfsborg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Goteborg have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.
- Elfsborg have won just one of their last five Allsvenskan matches while losing three and picking up one draw — They had won eight of the nine games preceding this run.
- Goteborg have failed to win their last six visits to Boras Arena, losing four and picking up two draws since a 1-0 extra-time victory in the Swedish Cup back in July 2020.
Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Prediction
Meetings between Elfsborg and Goteborg have often served up fireworks in the past and we can expect another thrilling contest on Monday.
While both sides are evenly matched on paper, home advantage gives Elfsborg an extra edge, and we predict they will come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 IFK Goteborg
Elfsborg vs IFK Goteborg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven encounters between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last six meetings)