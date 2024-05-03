Elfsborg vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

Elfsborg will welcome Malmo to Boras Arena for an Allsvenskan matchday seven fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Sirius at the same venue on Monday. Arber Zeneli and Per Frick scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Malmo, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Djurgarden in the final of the Svenska Cupen on Wednesday. Late goals from Taha Ali and Deniz Hummet saw the game end in a 1-1 draw and the two sides could not be separated after extra time, prompting penalties. Di blåe claimed a 4-1 victory in the shootout to win a 16th cup title.

The Scania outfit will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 5-0 home thrashing of AIK Stockholm.

The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from six games. Elfsborg are 13th with seven points to their name.

Elfsborg vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 23 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games, and Elfsborg were victorious on 12 occasions while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Malmo claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Malmo have won their last nine games on the bounce across competitions.

Four of Elfsborg's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Malmo's six league games have produced an average of 12.5 corner kicks.

Elfsborg vs Malmo Prediction

Elfsborg ended their three-game losing streak with their victory last time out. The win saw them climb out of the relegation zone. These are far from the standards expected from the Boras outfit, having lost the title by just two goals last term.

Malmo's superior goal difference saw them win the league last season but they seem intent on having an easier time of things this time around. Their 100% start to the campaign has seen them open up a six-point advantage at the summit.

We are backing Henrik Rydstrom's side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Elfsborg 1-3 Malmo

Elfsborg vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks