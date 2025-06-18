Elfsborg vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Elfsborg and Mjallby return to action on Thursday when they go head-to-head in a friendly clash at the Orebacksvallen. Mjallby will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over Oscar Hiljemark’s men, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams since April 2022.

Elfsborg suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hammarby in their Allsvenskan clash last time out courtesy of second-half goals from Simon Strand and Abdelrahman Boudah.

Before that, Hiljemark’s side were on a run of five consecutive victories in the league, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Elfsborg have picked up eight wins from their 12 Allsvenskan matches so far, while losing three and claiming one draw to collect 25 points and sit fourth in the league table.

Mjallby, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results in the league as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Varnamo last time out.

Anders Torstensson’s men have won all but one of their last five games in the league, with a 1-1 draw against Norrkoping on May 26 being the exception.

Mjallby currently lead the way at the top of the Allsvenskan standings with 30 points from 13 games, and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling on Thursday.

Elfsborg vs Mjallby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Elfsborg hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the two teams.

Mjallby have picked up five victories in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Elfsborg are unbeaten in their last six games against Torstensson’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in April 2022.

Mjallby are unbeaten in eight of their nine away matches across all competitions in 2025, picking up six wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Elfsborg vs Mjallby Prediction

Elfsborg and Mjallby find themselves in the upper echelons of the league table after a solid start to the campaign, and we anticipate a thrilling matchup at the Orebacksvallen.

That said, we predict Hiljemark’s men will extend their dominance over Mjallby and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Elfsborg 2-1 Mjallby

Elfsborg vs Mjallby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Elfsborg (Hiljemark’s men have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Mjallby)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven meetings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More