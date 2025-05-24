Elversberg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Elversberg will host Heidenheim at the Ursapharm Arena on Monday in the second leg of the 2024-25 Bundesliga Relegation/Promotion Playoffs. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable season in the German second tier this season and will be looking to crown it with promotion to the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, endured a difficult campaign in the just-concluded Bundesliga regular season and now find themselves battling for survival in the playoffs, a far cry from their eighth-placed finish last season.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in their first-leg clash on Thursday, with Lukas Petkov and Hoffenheim loanee Fisnik Asllani handing the second-tier outfit a two-goal lead heading into the break. Heidenheim then upped the ante in the second half, with Tim Siersleben and Mathias Honsak netting a quickfire double to level the scores and ensure both sides head into the return leg next week on equal footing.

Horst Steffen's men are pushing to become the smallest team to ever play in the German top flight. They will be pleased with their first-leg display and now have the opportunity to secure promotion in front of their home fans on Monday.

Elversberg vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams. Heidenheim are undefeated in all three games, picking up a win and two draws.

The hosts have never recorded a clean sheet in this fixture.

Five of Frank Schmidt's men's eight league wins in the regular season came on the road.

Elversberg, meanwhile, saw five of their eight regular-season defeats come on home turf.

Heidenheim conceded 64 goals in the Bundesliga regular season. Only three teams shipped more, two of which suffered automatic relegation.

Elversberg vs Heidenheim Prediction

The home side are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins in that period. They did what was required of them in the reverse fixture on Thursday and will fancy their chances of finishing the task on home turf.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, failed to capitalize on their home advantage last time out and now have an uphill task ahead of them. They have performed well on the road of late but could see their top-flight stay come to an end against an inspired Elversberg outfit.

Prediction: Elversberg 2-1 Heidenheim

Elversberg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Elversberg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

