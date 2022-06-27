Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2022

In the knockout round of the Copa Libertadores this week, Emelec will host Atletico Mineiro at the George Capwell Stadium in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The hosts finished second in Group A. A 7-0 win against Independiente Petrolero in their final group stage fixture helped them secure passage into the knockout round.

Atletico, meanwhile, finished as the table toppers in Group D. They have made it to the knockout stage of the continental competition for the second season in a row.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive or friendly meeting between the two teams.

Atletico had a better attacking and defensive record in the Copa Libertadores group stage than Emelec. They outscored Emelec 10-7 and conceded six goals, one fewer than the Ecuadorian side.

Atletico have faced Ecuadorian opposition six times across competitions. They have endured mixed results in these fixtures, winning three, losing twice and drawing once.

The hosts have faced Brazilian teams 46 times across competitions, but have just ten wins in these fixtures.

Emelec have scored in all but one of their games at home this term and have five clean sheets on home turf.

Atletico have failed to score in three of their away games this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

Alvinegro have scored over 2.5 goals in the last three games in the Copa Libertadores.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

El Bombillo are without a win in their last four LigaPro fixtures. They have played just one game since their 7-0 thrashing of Independiente, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw against Tecnico Universitario. They will hope for a positive outcome in this home leg, but their lack of competitive games in over a month might impact their performance.

The Brazilian Serie A team, meanwhile, travel to Gayanquil, having recorded three wins in a row, scoring seven and conceding three goals. They have the better squad quality and are also in better form at the moment, so they should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Emelec 1-3 Atletico Mineiro.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Atletico to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Hulk to score or assist anytime - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

