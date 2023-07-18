Emelec vs Club Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

Emelec entertain Club Sporting Cristal at Estadio George Capwel in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday (July 19).

The hosts beat Sporting at home 1-0 in the first leg in the pair's second meeting. Their first had also ended in favour of Emelec, 3-0. Thursday’s game was punctuated by rowdiness that led to eight yellow cards, including one for Cristal’s coach Nunes.

El Bombillo had five players booked, but none faces the threat of suspension. The Ecuadorian team played much like a home side against Sporting. They took the fight most times to the opponent’s half, which largely helped in defending their lone-goal lead. They will likely replicate that strategy at home.

Sporting, meanwhile, lacked composure in the first leg. They were knocked off balance by the push and pace of Emelec, with matters getting exacerbated after Cevallos’ 56th-minute opener. Sporting will likely adopt a robust strategy in the return leg or face the same fate.

Los Cerveceros will take confidence from their impressive away record heading into the game in Guayaquil. The Peruvian side are unbeaten in nine games on the road, posting five wins. However, Emelec have not suffered defeat in five games at the Estadio George Capwel.

Emelec vs Club Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Emelec have scored six goals and conceded five in their last five games.

The hosts have won once and drawn four times in their last five home games.

Emelec have participated in 11 editions of Copa Sudamericana as opposed to two for Sporting.

Sporting have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five away games.

Emelec have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, the same as Sporting.

Form Guide: Emelec: W-W-L-D-D: Sporting: W-L-D-W-D.

Emelec vs Club Sporting Cristal Prediction

Emelec are struggling for form in the Ecuadorian Serie A, finishing 13th out of 16 teams in the first stage. However, they're expected to conserve their lead and win the tie against Sporting.

Sporting Cristal are second in the Peruvian Primera Division, thanks in part to Brenner and Alejandro Hohberg’s 11 and nine goals respectively. The same impact is yet to be felt in the Copa Sudamericana, though,

Considering the same, Emelec are expected to accomplish the mission at home and book their place in the Round of 16.

Prediction: Emelec 3-1 Sporting

Emelec vs Club Sporting Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Emelec

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Emelec to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Club Sporting Cristal to score - Yes