Emelec vs Danubio Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023 

Emelec will welcome Danubio to Estadio George Capwell for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 3-2 defeat away to Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro last weekend. Raul Beccera scored a brace for Cuenca, while Vilinton Branda scored a last-gasp winner in the second minute of injury time.

Danubio, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 away win over La Luz in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Jannenson Sarmiento's first-half brace helped the visitors claim the maximum points.

Los de la Curva will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Huracan. Emelec shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Guarani on home turf.

The stalemate left them in third spot, having garnered six points from five matches. Danubio are one point better off in second spot.

Emelec vs Danubio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Danubio claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in April. The Ecuadorians also triumphed by the same scoreline in the final of the Copa Suat.

Emelec have managed just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions, drawing eight games in this sequence.

Each of Danubio's last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Emelec are winless in five games at home in all competitions, drawing each of the last four.

Five of Danubio's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Danubio are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning each of the last three.

Emelec vs Danubio Prediction

Group B is the most open group in the Sudamericana heading into the final day of the group stage. All four sides still have a shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds and have their destinies in their hands.

Danubio have been the more consistent side and come into the game on a three-game winning run. Emelec, for their part, have struggled for form, particularly on home turf, having failed to win any of their last five games in front of their fans.

The Ecuadorians have shown a strong penchant for draws in recent weeks and we are backing this trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Emelec 1-1 Danubio

Emelec vs Danubio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

