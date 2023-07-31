Emelec vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Emelec will host Defensa y Justicia at Estadio George Capwell in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Wednesday.

Emelec vs Defensa y Justicia Preview

Emelec survived the knockout round playoffs to qualify for the round of 16. The Ecuadorian team snatched a decisive 1-0 away win in the first leg over Sporting Cristal from Peru. They had to fight tooth and nail to conserve the slim lead in a hotly-contested second leg which ended in a goalless draw.

El Bombillo are reaching the round of 16 for the fifth time. They made it past this stage only once in 2014, when they played in the quarterfinals. Emelec have not been impressive at home of late but are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning once. Defensa y Justicia could be a tough challenge going by their recent record.

The visitors earned a bye to this round as group-stage winners. Defensa y Justicia topped Group F with 15 points, winning five matches and losing one. The Argentine side are unbeaten in their last five games and seem to be aiming for the ultimate in this edition.

Halcon won the Copa Sudamericana in 2020 – their first and only title in the competition – but failed to progress beyond the group stage last year. Ahead of the Argentine Primera División final matchday, Defensa y Justicia sit fourth with a continental spot already on the cards.

Emelec vs Defensa y Justicia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Emelec have won once and drawn four times in their last five home matches.

Emelec have played 50 matches in the Copa Sudamericana as opposed to 23 for Defensa y Justicia.

Emelec have scored five goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Defensa y Justicia have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Emelec have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches while Defensa y Justicia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Emelec vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction

Bolanos and Cabeza have been the bright spots for Emelec in the campaign, scoring three and two goals respectively. They will hope to put their team comfortably ahead going into the second leg.

Defensa y Justicia’s main attacking threats, Nicolás Fernández and Gastón Togni, sit high on the score chart with five and four goals respectively.

Emelec will strive to make their home advantage count in the first leg.

Prediction: Emelec 2-1 Defensa y Justicia

Emelec vs Defensa y Justicia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Emelec to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Emelec to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Defensa y Justicia to score - Yes