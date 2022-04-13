Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Emelec will welcome Deportivo Tachira to the Estadio George Capwell for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Deportivo Cuena in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro on Sunday. Prior to that, they also shared the spoils in their opening Libertadores fixture.

Late goals from Jonathan Cristaldo and Mauro Quiroga saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw against Independiente Petrolero.

Deportivo Tachira fell to a 3-1 defeat away to 10-man Carabobo in the Venezuelan Primera Division on Saturday. Viveros Rodallega scored a hat-trick to guide his side to the win.

Tachira also put up a woeful display in a 4-0 defeat to Palmeiras on home turf. Rafael Navarro scored a second-half brace after coming off the bench.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in Group 7 of the Copa Libertadores in 2016. Emelec secured a 2-0 victory on home turf, while Deportivo Tachira were 1-0 victors in front of their fans.

Both sides have managed just one win from their last five matches in all competitions, with the hosts having played out two draws, while Tachira suffered three defeats.

Emelec form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira Team News

Emelec

Gustavo Canto and Marlon Mejia are both absentees through injuries.

Suspension: None

Deportivo Tachira

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira Predicted XI

Emelec (4-2-3-1): Pedro Ortiz (GK); Angel Gracia, Eddie Guevera, Anibal Leguizamon, Romario Ante; Sebastian Rodriguez, Dixon Arroyo; Rojas Lopez, Mauro Quiroga, Alexis Zapata; Alejandro Cabeza

Deportivo Tachira (4-3-3): Cristopher Varela (GK); Jose Marrufo, Jesus Quintero, Edisson Restrepo, Pablo Camacho; Francisco Flores, Edson Tortolero, Maurice Cova; Yerson Chacon, Richard Figueroa, Anthony Uribe

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

Emelec and Independiente Petrolero are likely to battle it out for second spot in Group A behind Palmeiras. In light of this, they will want to secure maximum points in the games against Deportivo Tachira.

The Venezuelans are below the standards of the other teams in the group and Emelec enter the game as strong favorites to emerge victorious. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Emelec 2-0 Deportivo Tachira

