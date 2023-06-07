Emelec welcome Guarani to the Estadio George Capwell Stadium in a Group B fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday (June 7).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win at Barcelona SC in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. A thrilling end to the game saw all four goals scored in the last 19 minutes. Luca Sosa put the Emelec ahead in the 71st minute, while Miller Bolanos' brace helped the visitors complete a comeback.

Guarani, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Olimpia Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division. They took the lead through Bernardo Benitez' 16th-minute strike, but goals from Hugo Fernandez and Guillermo Ayala helped Olimpia complete the comeback.

El Cacique will turn their attention back to the Sudamericana, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 win at Danubio. Emelec, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Huracan.

The stalemate left them in third spot with five points. Guarani, meanwhile, sit at the summit, garnering seven points from four games.

Emelec vs Guarani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Emelec's victory last weekend snapped a run of eight games without a win across competitions.

Four of Guarani's last five games across competitions have produced goals in both halves.

Four of Emelec's last five competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Emelec have drawn five of their last seven games.

Emelec vs Guarani Prediction

Group B is still wide open in the qualification race, with all four sides in the reckoning to finish in the top two.

Guarani hold a two-point advantage atop the standings, but this lead will be cut short if they suffer defeat in Ecuador. However, Emelec's recent form does not inspire confidence, but they ended their eight-game winless run last weekend.

El Bombillo have shown a penchant for draws, and the trend should continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Emelec 1-1 Guarani

Emelec vs Guarani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

