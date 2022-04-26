Emelec vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Emelec entertain Palmeiras at the Estadio Banco del Pacífico Capwell in the third group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The hosts have played out back-to-back draws in their two group stage fixtures in the competition so far and are second in the Group A standings.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, have recorded back-to-back wins in their two games so far, thrashing Independiente Petrolero 8-1 last time around. They have also maintained a solid run in the Brazilian Serie A, securing a 3-0 win over arch-rivals Corinthians in the Paulista Derby on Sunday.

The visitors have scored 12 goals in two games so far and conceded just once, so they are strong favorites here.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡Los equipos con puntaje perfecto en la CONMEBOL



@Palmeiras, @Flamengo, @RiverPlate y @ColoColo.



Este martes, comienza la fecha 3 de la Fase de Grupos. ¡Losequipos con puntaje perfecto en la CONMEBOL #Libertadores 2022!Este martes, comienza la fecha 3 de la Fase de Grupos. 🏆✅ ¡Los 4⃣ equipos con puntaje perfecto en la CONMEBOL #Libertadores 2022! 🇧🇷🇦🇷🇨🇱 @Palmeiras, @Flamengo, @RiverPlate y @ColoColo.😍 Este martes, comienza la fecha 3 de la Fase de Grupos. https://t.co/9ZeLszDVDk

Emelec vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides across all competitions. They last squared off in the group stage fixtures of the continental competition in the 1995 edition. Palmeiras secured wins in the two meetings back then.

Emelec form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Emelec vs Palmeiras Team News

Emelec

Mauro Quiroga missed the game against Aucas in the league with a head injury and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Gustavo Canto remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Marlon Mejía has trained separately from the group and faces a late fitness test as well.

Injuries: Gustavo Canto

Doubtful: Marlon Mejia, Mauro Quiroga

Suspension: None

Palmeiras

Luan and Jailson are the two absentees for Verdão. Head coach Abel Ferreira will be able to return to the sidelines, having served a two-game suspension.

Injured: Luan, Jailson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Emelec vs Palmeiras Predicted XIs

Emelec (4-2-3-1): Pedro Ortiz (GK); Angel Gracia, Eddie Guevera, Anibal Leguizamon, Romario Caicedo; Sebastian Rodriguez, Dixon Arroyo; Rojas Lopez, Jeison Daniel Chalá Vásquez, Alexis Zapata; Alejandro Cabeza

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Benjamín Kuscevic, Gustavo Gomez, Joaquin Piquerez; Ze Rafael, Danilo; Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Rafael Navarro.

Emelec vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras are the top-scoring side in the competition and have 12 goals to their name in just two games. They have conceded once in that period, while the Ecuadorian side have scored two and conceded two in the same period.

The hosts have been in solid form at home but may struggle against the in-form Palmeiras side. We predict the game will end in a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Emelec 1-3 Palmeiras

Edited by Peter P