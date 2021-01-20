Reports: Emiliano Buendia might cost Arsenal £40-£50 million

Norwich player Emiliano Buendia has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the past 30 days, with Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta keen to add a creative midfielder to his squad. However, it now seems like the Argentine is set to remain at Norwich, with the Canaries adamant to keep him until the end of the season.

Buendia has been spectacular for Norwich this season, bagging seven goals and as many assists in 20 league appearances. Arteta seems to a big fan of the Argentine midfielder and would like to secure his services in the January transfer window.

However, according to Sky Sports correspondent Kaveh Solhekol, Arsenal would need to offer a transfer fee in the legion of £40-£50 million for Norwich to even consider selling the Argentine.

"I have been in touch with some people close to the player today. They say the situation is that the player himself is focused on his job at Norwich. The problem Arsenal would have with trying to sign him this month is how much it would cost," Solhekol told Sky Sports.

"Norwich are a very well-run club with a sustainable business model. I have been told it would take a crazy offer for them to be tempted to sell him this month. A crazy offer we are looking at somewhere between £40m and £50m"

Emiliano Buendia is not expecting Arsenal to make a late move for him in the January transfer window & is happy to wait until the summer before deciding his future. [@charles_watts] #afc https://t.co/zsHmbHcEwf — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 20, 2021

Failing to sign Buendia would be a huge blow for Arteta, who would have hoped to bring in the Championship player as a replacement for the departing Mesut Ozil.

Emile Smith Rowe has been extremely impressive in the No.10 role

With Mesut Ozil's imminent departure from Arsenal to Turkish side Fenerbahce all but confirmed, fans expect the club to replace him in the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal lacked creativity from the midfield for a large chunk of this season, which unsurprisingly coincided with their terrible run in the Premier League.

However, the emergence of Hale End graduate Emile Smith-Rowe seems to have eased some nerves. The young Englishman has filled in as Arsenal's attacking midfielder of late and has produced impressive performances.

Arteta will hope that the 20-year-old can continue in his rich vein of form for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, it would be wise for the Spaniard to sign an established senior player as a backup for the youngster. Even a loan deal until the end of the season might do the trick for the Gunners.