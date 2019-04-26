Emiliano Sala’s father suffers cardiac arrest; passes away

Tributes Are Made To Emiliano Sala

What is the story?

Another tragedy struck the Sala family as Horacio Sala, the father of Emiliano has died of a heart attack just three months after his son's tragic death.

In case you didn’t know….

Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash earlier in January when he was flying from Nantes to Cardiff. The player just completed his £15 million transfer to the Premier League side and was on his way to Cardiff. But sadly, the plane, whose pilot was David Ibbotson, crashed on its way over the English Channel.

An initial search party failed in their quest to find the plane, but a private search party was arranged later on. The investigation led to discovering the body of the player after almost three weeks, and Sala was identified by the Dorset Coroner on February 7, whereas the pilot's body hasn't been accounted for.

Thousands of people were present during the funeral of Sala, including Cardiff City manager, Neil Warnock. The footballing world was deeply saddened by the news and paid tribute to the Nantes sharpshooter after his tragic death.

The heart of the matter…

The tragic year for the Sala family continued as Horacio Sala died due to a cardiac arrest this morning. The death was confirmed by a local media outlet, where it was revealed that Horacio passed away at night and paramedics were helpless in their efforts to save him.

In an interview, local politician Julio Muller said (via Independent):

"2019 doesn't let up in shocking us with news in this town. At 5 o'clock in the morning, the lady, his wife, rang me and she was very upset."

"The doctors were there but when I arrived at their home, he had already died."