Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Empoli lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Empoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Cagliari by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Empoli, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Empoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 12 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's three victories.

Empoli have played out nine draws in their last 30 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A and have played out more draws only against Torino and Udinese in the competition during this period.

AC Milan have scored a total of 29 goals in matches away from home against Empoli in the Serie A - more than any other team in such games in the competition.

Empoli have picked up a total of five points in their matches at home in the Serie A so far this season - the lowest such tally in the competition.

Empoli have lost a total of 20 league matches in 2023 - only Almeria have a worse record during this period in Europe's top five leagues.

Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a formidable squad at their disposal and will look to give Juventus and Inter Milan a run for their money in the title race. Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Empoli have not been at their best in recent months and are in desperate need of a resurgence. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Empoli 1-3 AC Milan

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes