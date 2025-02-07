Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli take on an impressive AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Empoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past AS Roma by a 3-1 margin in the Coppa Italia in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Empoli, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Empoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 15 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's paltry three victories.

AC Milan have won seven of their last eight matches against Empoli in Serie A and have scored a total of 18 goals in these matches.

AC Milan have kept clean sheets in their last four matches against Empoli in Serie A and have achieved a longer such run only against Pisa in the history of the competition.

Empoli have played a total of 16 matches at home against AC Milan in Serie A without winning a single game - their worst home record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have shown glimpses of their abilities this season but have largely failed to meet expectations in Serie A. Rafael Leao has stepped up to the plate for the Rossoneri and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Empoli have a poor record in this fixture and will need to play out of their skins to make amends on Saturday. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Empoli 1-3 AC Milan

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

