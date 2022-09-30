Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Reigning champions AC Milan resume their Serie A campaign after the international break with an away game at Empoli on Saturday.

Empoli recorded their first win of the campaign last time around, with Filippo Bandinelli's second-half goal helping them to a 1-0 win over Bologna. That win helped them climb to 14th place in the league table.

AC Milan, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season last time around. They fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli, with substitute Giovanni Simeone scoring the winning goal after Olivier Giroud had equalized for Milan.

Empoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 32 times across all competitions. As expected, Milan have a better record against their Florence-based rivals with 18 wins to their name. Empoli have been able to get the better of the visitors just four times while 10 games have ended in draws.

AC Milan recorded a league double over the hosts last season and are on a three-game winning streak.

Interestingly, Empoli have never defeated Milan in Serie A at home, with their only win on home turf coming in the Coppa Italia in 1986.

Empoli are winless at home this season in Serie A (1L, 2D), while AC Milan are undefeated in travels this season (1W, 2D).

Empoli have failed to win 12 of their last 13 Serie A games at home while AC Milan are undefeated in their last 15 away games in the league.

No team have played more draws (4) than the hosts in Serie A this season.

Empoli have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six home matches against AC Milan in all competitions.

Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction

The Azzurri have scored six goals in seven Serie A games this term and might struggle to produce a highly prolific display against the visitors. They have played out four draws and are expected to play for the same here.

AC Milan @acmilan

A 4-1 win but who were the scorers? 🤔



Un poker al Castellani, ma chi segnò? 🤔



#SempreMilan #EmpoliMilan 16/17A 4-1 win but who were the scorers? 🤔Un poker al Castellani, ma chi segnò? 🤔 🎥 #EmpoliMilan 16/17A 4-1 win but who were the scorers? 🤔Un poker al Castellani, ma chi segnò? 🤔#SempreMilan https://t.co/2eX5APlv8L

The Rossoneri fell to a defeat against an in-form Napoli last time around and will be gunning to return to winning ways. But they will be aware of their trip to London in the UEFA Champions League showdown against Chelsea on Wednesday and might choose to rest a few players returning from national duties in this league game.

Given their solid record in trips to Empoli, a defeat is unlikely and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 AC Milan

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score any time - Yes

