Empoli vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as AC Milan take on Empoli on Wednesday. AC Milan have been impressive so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Empoli are in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight in recent weeks. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Spezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have slumped this month. The Rossoneri suffered a 1-0 defeat against title rivals Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan @acmilan



📊 Le statistiche più interessanti verso la gara del Castellani



Brought to you by



#SempreMilan 📊 Some interesting stats on both teams as we approach #EmpoliMilan 📊 Le statistiche più interessanti verso la gara del CastellaniBrought to you by @BitMEX 📊 Some interesting stats on both teams as we approach #EmpoliMilan 📊 Le statistiche più interessanti verso la gara del CastellaniBrought to you by @BitMEX #SempreMilan https://t.co/4jT4WZ5MHd

Empoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an impressive record against Empoli and have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Empoli have managed two victories against AC Milan and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-0 for AC Milan. Empoli struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Empoli form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-W-L

Empoli vs AC Milan Team News

Empoli need to win this game

Empoli

Nicolas Haas is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Empoli do not have any other injury concerns and will need to field their best team this week.

Injured: Nicolas Haas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, and Davide Calabria are injured at the moment and will not feature in this game. Pietro Pellegri and Rafael Leao have also picked up knocks and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Pietro Pellegri, Rafael Leao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Simone Romagnoli, Petar Stojanovic; Szymon Zurkowski, Liam Henderson, Samuele Ricci; Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti, Patrick Cutrone

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have slipped back into their slump and will need to be at their best this month. With Inter Milan carving out a three-point lead, the Rossoneri cannot afford another slip-up this weekend.

Empoli can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Wednesday. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Empoli 1-3 AC Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi