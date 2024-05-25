Empoli vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli take on Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma side at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday. AS Roma have improved in recent months and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Empoli vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Giallorossi edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Empoli, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Empoli vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an excellent recent record against Empoli and have won 19 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's two victories.

AS Roma have won 23 of their 31 matches against Empoli in Serie A - their highest percentage of victories against a team that they have played against at least 15 times in the competition.

AS Roma have won their last eight matches against Empoli in Serie A and have achieved a longer such run against a single opponent in the competition on only one previous occasion.

Empoli could potentially remain in the Italian top flight in three consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

Empoli have picked up three points in their last three matches at home in Serie A and have kept clean sheets in their last two such games.

Empoli vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Daniele De Rossi and will be intent on concluding their campaign on a positive note. Romelu Lukaku has been prolific in recent weeks and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Empoli are in the midst of a relegation battle at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Empoli 1-3 AS Roma

Empoli vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes