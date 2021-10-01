AS Roma vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

High-flying AS Roma look to bounce back from their derby defeat when they take on promoted side Empoli in Serie A on Sunday.

I Giallorossi were beaten 3-2 by city rivals Lazio last weekend. However, they are coming off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory away to Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

With some momentum back in their favor, Jose Mourinho's side are now hoping to pick up another positive result. The Blues, however, have proved to be no pushovers on their top-flight return.

With three wins and defeats each from six games, the Tuscany outfit are ranked eighth in the standings. They have also pulled off one of the biggest scalps of the season thus far by beating Juventus 1-0 in Turin.

AS Roma vs Empoli Head-To-Head

I Giallorossi have a prolific record against Empoli, winning 14 times from 19 clashes, and losing only twice.

Each of their last three encounters, too, has gone Roma's way.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Empoli Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

AS Roma vs Empoli Team News

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola remains the only injury concern for Jose Mourinho's side as the midfielder continues his recovery from a tendon injury he sustained at Euro 2020 with Italy.

Also, Lorenzo Pellegrini returns from his suspension and might as well come straight into the XI.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench to score against Luhansk on Thursday and he too is likely to be reinstated back in the starting line-up, relegating Eldor Shomurodov back to the bench.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Empoli

Head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli won't be able to call upon the services of Riccardo Fiamozzi, who's down with muscular problems.

Injured: Riccardo Fiamozzi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Empoli Predicted XI

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Ricardo Califiori; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez; Tammy Abraham.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Mattia Viti, Riccardo Marchizza; Szymon Zurkowski, Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson; Nedim Bajrami; Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Pinamonti.

AS Roma vs Empoli Prediction

Roma's form has been patchy of late, losing their last two away games in the league. However, they still possess a fearsome attacking frontline.

As good as Empoli have been in their first season back in Serie A in three years, I Giallorossi have enough firewpower upfront to blow them away with a convincing victory

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Empoli

Edited by Shardul Sant

