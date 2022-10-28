Empoli vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

Empoli are set to play Atalanta at the Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani on Sunday in Serie A.

Empoli come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in the league. Goals from forward Moise Kean and American midfielder Weston McKennie and a brace from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot sealed the deal for Juventus.

Atalanta, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in the league. Goals from attacker Mattia Zaccagni and Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson secured the win for Lazio. Colombian striker Luis Muriel was sent off for Atalanta late in the second-half.

Empoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Atalanta have won five games.

Empoli have won four games, while the other four have ended in draws.

Midfielder Filippo Bandinelli has scored two goals in the league for Empoli this season.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman and Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners have both scored four goals in the league for Atalanta.

French right-back Brandon Soppy has registered three assists in the league for Atalanta.

Empoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Empoli are currently 12th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are five points ahead of 18th-placed Sampdoria. Players like centre-back Ardian Ismajli and left-back Fabiano Parisi have impressed, but Empoli's attack has been a source of concern. They have just nine goals in the league this season, with attackers like Sam Lammers and Martin Satriano struggling to get going.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are five points behind league leaders Napoli. Atalanta have set high standards under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini, and last season was a disappointing one for them, having finished 8th.

Recent years have seen the club let go of important players like Papu Gomez and Remo Freuler, with young stars like Teun Koopmeiners and Ademola Lookman being signed. Atalanta will be hoping to finish in the top 4 this season, and the inconsistent league form of traditional contenders like Inter Milan and Juventus will give them hope.

Atalanta have started the season well, while Empoli are struggling. A win for the Bergamo side.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-0 Empoli

Atalanta vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet- Yes

