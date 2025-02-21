Empoli vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Empoli will host Atalanta at the Carlo Castellani on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong start to their season but have completely lost their way over the last two months and now sit 17th in the table, just one point above the drop zone.

They were beaten 3-0 by Udinese in their last match and had multiple chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but were guilty of wasteful finishing as they recorded a seventh consecutive winless outing against the Bianconeri.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in recent games, most recently crashing out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Belgian side Club Brugge in the knockout playoffs.

The Bergamo outfit played out a disappointing goalless draw against Cagliari in their last league outing and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest. However, they remain third in the table, only five points off the top and will be looking to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Empoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Empoli and Atalanta. The home side have won six of those games while the visitors have won 15 times with their other 12 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

La Dea are the second-highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 54.

Empoli have picked up eight points on home turf in the Serie A this season. Only Monza (7) have managed fewer.

Empoli vs Atalanta Prediction

The Azzurri Empolesi have lost their last three games on the bounce and are without a win in their last 10. They are winless in their last six home matches and have work to do if they are to save their top-flight status.

Atalanta are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last seven across all competitions. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should return to winning ways on Sunday.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Atalanta

Empoli vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six league matches)

