Empoli invite Atalanta to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Monday (October 30).

The hosts are unbeaten in two league games and registered just their second win of the league campaign last week. Goals from Francesco Caputo and Emmanuel Gyasi either side of the break helped Empoli to a 2-0 win at local rivals Fiorentina.

Atalanta, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways in their first game back since the international break, beating Genoa 2-0 at home last week. Ademola Lookman and Ederson were on the scoresheet in the second half as Atalanta picked up their fifth win of the season.

They drew 2-2 with Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Luis Muriel starred with a first-half brace as Atalanta remain atop their group.

Empoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times across competitions since 1981. Empoli trail 13-6.

Last season, Atalanta secured a league double over Empoli, winning 2-0 away.

Empoli are unbeaten in two home games in Serie A without conceding.

Empoli have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring three goals in nine games, including one at home.

Atalanta have kept six clean sheets in nine league games, more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

Empoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Empoli have seen an upturn in form recently, with two wins in four games, keeping three clean sheets. They have scored once in six home Serie A games, though.

Giuseppe Pezzella remains a long-term absentee, while Ardian Ismajli has resumed training. Manager Aurelio Andreazzoli has achieved the objective of pulling his team out of the relegation zone and is expected to stick to the same XI that won 2-0 against Fiorentina last week.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have one defeat in eight games across competitions, scoring 13 times and conceding six. They have won five of their last six away Serie A meetings against Empoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side travel to Florence without Jose Luis Palomino, who's with a thigh injury, while El Bilal Toure is also sidelined for a few months.

Considering Empoli's struggles in recent home games in Serie A and Atalanta's upper hand in recent meetings, expect the visitors to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Atalanta

Empoli vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Éderson to score or assist any time - Yes