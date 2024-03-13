Empoli vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with an impressive Bologna side in an important encounter at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Friday.

Empoli vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Empoli, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in the top flight over the past year. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Empoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Empoli have a good recent record against Bologna and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's five victories.

Bologna won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 3-0 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double over Empoli for the first time in their history.

Bologna are winless in a total of nine matches away from home against Empoli in the Serie A - the highest number of such games they have played against a single opponent without a victory in the competition.

Empoli have lost their last two matches in the Serie A without scoring a single goal and could endure a run of three such games on the trot for the first time since September 2023.

Bologna have faced fewer shots than any other team in the Serie A this year.

Empoli vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have historically struggled in this fixture but come into this game with a string of impressive results. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will be intent on setting the record straight on Friday.

Empoli are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and have experienced a drastic slump this month. Bologna are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Bologna

Empoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bologna to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score - Yes