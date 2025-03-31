Empoli vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Empoli entertain Bologna at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday. The hosts overcame reigning champions Juventus 4-2 on penalties in the previous round after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, while Bologna won 1-0 at Atalanta.

Ad

Empoli are winless in four games, losing two. They arrested their losing streak in Serie A after two games last week with a 1-1 draw at Como. Christian Kouamé equalised in the 75th minute, while substitute Jacopo Fazzini was sent off in stoppage time.

Bologna, meanwhile, extended their winning streak in Serie A to five games last week as they resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 triumph at Venezia. Riccardo Orsolini scored the winner in the 49th minute.

Ad

Trending

Empoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times across competitions, with Empoli leading 9-8.

Their two league meetings this season ended in 1-1 draws.

They have met twice in the Coppa Italia, both times in the knockouts of the 2001-02 campaign. Both teams registered away wins, with Bologna progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Empoli have registered one win in 2025 across competitions, with that triumph coming against Juventus in the Coppa Italia in February.

Bolognaa have lost three of their last 24 games across competitions, with two of them coming at home.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets each.

Ad

Empoli vs Bologna Prediction

Empoli have won one of their last 16 games across competitions, suffering 11 losses. Their last two wins in the Coppa Italia have come in shootouts in away games. They have lost their last three home games and have also failed to score in these defeats.

Ardian Ismajli, Szymon Zurkowski and Youssef Maleh were absent in the league meeting against Como and are major doubts. Jacopo Fazzini's red card against Como doesn't impact his involvement here.

Ad

Bologna, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak, scoring 12 times and keeping two consecutive clean sheets. They are unbeaten in four meetings with Empoli but drew 1-1 in their two Serie A meetings this season.

Lorenzo De Silvestri was absent against Venezia with flu and is doubtful, while Santiago Castro is a confirmed absentee for the first leg.

Bolognaa, though, head into the match in great form, and considering their better recent record in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Bologna

Empoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback