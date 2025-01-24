Empoli vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Empoli will entertain Bologna at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have recorded four wins in 21 league games thus far and are in 15th place in the league table with 20 points. The Rossoblù have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025, recording two wins in four games.

The Azzurri suffered their fifth loss in six games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to defending champions Inter Milan. On-loan Sebastiano Esposito scored the consolation goal after coming off the bench against his parent club.

The visitors defeated Monza 3-1 in Serie A last week thanks to goals from Santiago Castro, Jens Odgaard, and Riccardo Orsolini. They made it two wins on the trot on Tuesday with a 2-1 home win in the UEFA Champions League. Second-half goals from substitutes Thijs Dallinga and Samuel Iling-Junior just a minute apart helped them register a comeback win.

Empoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 9-8 in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the Azzurri last season, keeping clean sheets in home and away games.

They last met in the campaign opener in August, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Empoli have won just one of their 10 Serie A home games this season. They have suffered five losses while failing to score in six games.

Bologna have suffered two losses in their last 12 games across all competitions, with both being registered at home.

Four of the last six league meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

I Rossoblù have drawn three of their last four away games.

Empoli vs Bologna Prediction

Empoli have won just one of their last 10 league games, with that win coming in their away meeting against Verona last month. They have lost five of their last six league games, conceding 13 goals. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four league outings.

Saba Sazonov, Tyronne Ebuehi, Nicolas Haas, Pietro Pellegri, and Ola Solbakken are sidelined with injuries while Tino Anjorin faces a late fitness test.

The Rossoblù are on a two-game winning streak and will look to continue their winning run here. They have scored at least two goals in their last six games. They have lost just one of their last nine away games, scoring at least two goals in the other eight.

Riccardo Orsolini was injured against Dortmund and is likely to miss a month of action. Michael Aebischer is back in training but is not yet an option for the trip to Tuscany.

The two teams have been in contrasting form and considering the visitors' better goalscoring form, Bologna are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Bologna

Empoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

