Empoli will host Bologna at the Carlo Castellani on Thursday (May 4) in Serie A action.

The hosts enjoyed a decent first half of the season but have lost their way and need to pick up points to guarantee safety. Empoli lost 2-1 to ten-man Sassuolo on Sunday, taking an early lead before their opponents scored two late goals to pick up all three points. Empoli are 15th in the league table with 32 points from as many games.

Bologna, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but are targeting a top-half league finish. They drew 1-1 with Juventus last time out. Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring from the spot early on before their opponents drew level in the second half. The visitors are eighth in the standings with 45 points.

Empoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Empoli and Bologna, who trail 7-4.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last ten.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games.

Five of Empoli's seven league wins this season have come at home.

All but three of Bologna's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Gli Azzurri have scored 26 goals in Serie A this season. Only last-placed Sampdoria (20) have scored fewer.

Empoli vs Bologna Prediction

Empoli are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 13 games. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could see defeat here.

Bologna, meanwhile, are winless in last three games but have lost just one of their last seven. They have had mixed results on the road recently but should do enough to pick up all three points,

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Bologna

Empoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups)

Poll : 0 votes