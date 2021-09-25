Empoli vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A action continues with Empoli taking on Bologna at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Empoli are 11th in the Serie A standings, with six points from five matches played so far. They played their last league game against Cagliari, winning the tie 2-0. Federico Di Francesco and Leo Stulac pitched in with a goal each.

Meanwhile, Bologna are coming off an entertaining 2-2 draw against Genoa. Aaron Hickey and Mattia Destro's goals canceled each other out before Marko Arnautovic's penalty in the 85th-minute gave Bologna the lead. However, Genoa got a penalty of their own in the 89th minute, which Domenico Criscito buried with confidence.

Bologna are eighth in the league with eight points from five games played.

Empoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Empoli and Bologna have played 12 matches against each other so far. Empoli have won five games, while Bologna prevailed on four occasions. Three matches ended in draws.

Empoli form (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Bologna form (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Empoli vs Bologna Team News

Empoli

Lorenzo Tonelli and Riccardo Fiamozzi have been sidelined with knee and muscle injuries, respectively. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Lorenzo Tonelli and Riccardo Fiamozzi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael will not be available for selection as they continue to recover from muscle injuries.

Premier League import Marko Arnautovic has been in sublime form and is expected to lead the line for Bologna on Sunday.

Injured: Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Bologna Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglilmo Vicario (GK); Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastian Luperto, Ardian Ismajli, Petar Stojanovic; Nicolas Haas, Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson; Nedim Bajrami, Patrick Cutrone, Leonardo Mancuso

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Aaron Hickey, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Lorenzo Di Silvestri; Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Skov Olsen; Marko Arnautovic

Empoli vs Bologna Prediction

Empoli and Bologna have made promising starts to the season, but their offense-heavy approach has led them to ship some avoidable goals. Both managers like to play expansive football, which could lead to a goal-fest on Sunday.

Empoli are slight favorites because they are playing on their home ground, but Bologna have the tools to make it an interesting match.

We foresee that Empoli will beat Bologna in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Empoli 3-2 Bologna

