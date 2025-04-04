Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Empoli will invite Cagliari to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are struggling at 18th place in the standings, having won just four of their 30 league games thus far. The Isolani have fared a little better, recording seven wins and are in 15th place with 29 points.

The Azzurri played Como in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Christian Kouamé bagged an equalizer in the 75th minute. They met Bologna at home in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals earlier this week and suffered a 3-0 loss.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games last week as they resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 3-0 home triumph over Monza. After a goalless first half, Nicolas Viola, Gianluca Gaetano, and Zito Luvumbo added goals after the break.

Empoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 15 wins. Gli Isolani are not far behind with 10 wins and seven games have ended in draws.

Both teams have lost 15 of their 30 league games in Serie A this season.

The visitors have outscored the Azzurri 31-24 in 30 league games this season and also have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (44).

Cagliari are winless in their last five away games, failing to score in three.

Empoli have won just one of their last four league meetings against the visitors. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets.

Six of the last seven league meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction

The Azzurri are winless in their last eight Serie A home games, suffering six defeats. They have failed to score in four games in that period while conceding 16 goals. They are winless in their last two home meetings against the visitors, conceding two goals while scoring just once.

They have a lengthy absentee list for this match, to which Jacopo Fazzini and Emmanuel Gyasi have been added due to suspensions. Marco Silvestri suffered a fracture earlier this week and faces a brief spell on the sidelines.

The Isolani registered a 3-0 home win last week, keeping their first clean sheet in five games. They have won just one of their last 13 away games across all competitions, failing to score in six.

Adam Obert is closing in on full recovery and faces a late fitness test. There are no other absentees for the visitors.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Cagliari

Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

