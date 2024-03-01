Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 27 of the Italian Serie A as Empoli and Cagliari go head-to-head at the Estadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides, Claudio Ranieri’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and end their poor run of results.

Empoli turned in an attacking show of class last Saturday when they secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Davide Nicola’s side have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona on January 13.

This impressive run has seen Empoli rise to 13th place in the Serie A table, having picked up 25 points from their 26 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Zito Luvumbo came up clutch for Cagliari as he netted a 96th-minute equalizer to hand them a 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out.

However, Ranieri’s men have now failed to win six games on the spin, picking up two draws and losing four since a 2-1 victory over Bologna on January 14.

With 20 points from 26 matches, Cagliari are currently bottom but one in the Serie A table but could move out of the relegation zone with all three points on Sunday.

Empoli vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Empoli boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Empoli are on a five-game unbeaten run against Ranieri’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss in May 2017.

Cagliari are one of just three sides without a Serie A away win this season and they currently hold the division’s second-poorest away record, having picked up just four points from their 13 matches so far.

Empoli have won just one of their last nine home games while losing four and picking up four draws since the start of October.

Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction

While Cagliari will be looking to pull clear of the danger zone, they have their work cut out against an Empoli side who have been rock-solid in recent weeks.

Empoli have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them extending their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Cagliari

Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Empoli to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

