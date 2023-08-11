Empoli vs Cittadella Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023

Empoli entertain Cittadella at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Saturday (August 12).

The hosts were eliminated from the first round last season, losing 2-1 on aggregate to SPAL. Citadella, meanwhile, made it past the first round, beating Lecce 3-2 on aggregate, but lost 4-0 (on aggregate) to Torino in the next to bow out.

Both Empoli and Cittadella will play their first competitive game of the campaign on Saturday and will look to leave a good account of themselves. The hosts played five friendlies in the pre-season, recording three wins and suffering two defeats. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Freiburg.

Citadella have played four friendlies in the pre-season, recording two consecutive wins. In their previous outing, they overcame Luparense 4-1.

Empoli get their Serie A campaign underway against Verona at home next Saturday (August 19), while Citadella open their Serie B campaign a day later against Reggiana.

Empoli vs Cittadella Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 24 times across competitions and have met twice in the Coppa Italia. Empoli lead 10-7 overall.

In their two Coppa Italia meetings, both teams won away.

Empoli are unbeaten in four meetings against Cittadella, and their two meetings in the 2020-21 Serie B campaign ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win against Cittadella in five home meetings, who have won thrice.

Empoli have not scored in three of their last five home meetings against Cittadella, keeping one clean sheet.

Empoli vs Cittadella Prediction

Empoli have suffered two defeats in their last three friendlies, scoring three goals and conceding five. They're unbeaten in four meetings against Cittadella, winning twice.

Cittadella, meanwhile, are riding a two-game winning streak. They emerged victorious in their only meeting with Empoli in the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Carlo Castellani and will look for a repeat outcome.

With the two teams playing their first competitive game of the campaign, they could be a bit rusty. Empoli's home advantage, though, gives them a small edge, and they should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Cittadella

Empoli vs Cittadella Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score or assist any time - Yes