Empoli vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Empoli will invite local rivals Fiorentina to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws last week. Late goals from M'Baye Niang and Matteo Cancellieri helped them record a 3-1 away win over Salernitana. Two wins in their last four games have helped them climb out of the relegation zone. With 21 points from 24 games, they are in 16th place in the league table.

The visitors have seen have been off-color in recent weeks with three losses in their last four games. After a 5-1 home win over Frosinone earlier this month, they lost 2-0 in their away meeting against Bologna last week. With just one win in six league games this year, they have dropped to eighth place in the table, with 37 points from 24 games.

Empoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Tuscan rivals have locked horns 33 times in all competitions, with 27 meetings taking place in Serie A. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 16-8 lead in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. The two league meetings between them last season ended in draws.

Empoli registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October, which was their first away win of the campaign.

Fiorentina have just one win in their last six meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three games in that period.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, finding the back of the net 18 times in 24 games. The visitors have scored twice as many goals (36) in that period.

Empoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Gli Azzurri have enjoyed a good run of form recently and are unbeaten in their last four league outings, recording two wins. They have scored seven goals in that period while conceding just twice. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two home games and will look to build on that form.

They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets. Davide Nicola does not have any fresh absentees for the match and M'Baye Niang, who scored and assisted in his debut from the bench, made a good case to be included in the starting XI.

I Viola have just two wins in all competitions in 2024, with one of them coming in a penalty shootout. They have suffered three consecutive defeats on their travels, failing to score twice in that period. They have just one win in their last six league outings, suffering four losses, and might struggle here. They have failed to score in three of their last five away meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Fiorentina's poor recent record in this fixture, Empoli are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Fiorentina

Empoli vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: M'Baye Niang to score or assist any time - Yes