Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Empoli will entertain local rivals Fiorentina at the Stadio Comunale Carlo Castellani in Serie A action on Sunday.

The home team suffered a defeat in their campaign opener last week as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Spezia. They were one of the four teams in the Italian top-flight who failed to find the back of the net in the first match of the season.

Fiorentina were able to kick off their season with a 3-2 win against newly promoted Cremonese. Rolando Mandragora scored the winning goal in second-half injury time to earn three points for his team.

They took part in the Europa League playoffs first-leg fixture against Twente on Thursday, taking a 2-1 lead on aggregate. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row here.

Empoli vs Fiorentina Team News

The two Florence-based rivals have met 30 times across all competitions and this fixture is sometimes referred to as Derby Arno. The hosts enjoy a 16-7 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.

Fiorentina have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two trips to the Stadio Carlo Castellani but were able to record a 1-0 win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi when the two sides last met in April.

Empoli form guide (all competitions): L-L

Fiorentina form guide (all competition): W-W

Empoli vs Fiorentina Team News

Empoli

Lorenzo Tonelli is the only reported absentee for Gli Azzurri as they look to secure a win in their first home game of the season.

Injured: Lorenzo Tonelli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina

Gaetano Castrovilli is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Igor and Szymon Żurkowski are struggling with fitness issues and will not be risked for the game.

Injury: Gaetano Castrovilli.

Doubtful: Igor, Szymon Żurkowski.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Empoli vs Fiorentina Predicted XIs

Spezia (3-5-2): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Mattia Caldara, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Jakub Kiwior; Simone Bastoni, Emmanuel Gyasi, Mehdi Bourabia, Kevin Agudelo, Jacopo Sala; Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Dodo, Nikola Milenković, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef Maleh; Jonathan Ikoné, Luka Jović, Nicolás González

Empoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

The last seven meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with three games going the hosts' way and four games ending in wins for the Viola. Fiorentina look in better form at the moment, but will keep an eye on the second leg of Europa League playoffs and might rotate their squad for this league outing.

Empoli have won three of their last four games against Fiorentina at home and are expected to put up a fight. With that in mind, a draw might ensue in this game.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Fiorentina

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P