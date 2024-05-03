Empoli vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Empoli will host Frosinone at the Carlo Castellani on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with four games left to play. They were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Empoli sit 17th in the league table with 31 points from 34 matches. They are level on points with their weekend opponents in 16th place and will leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Frosinone have not fared any better than their opponents in the league this season, although they remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 victory over last-placed Salernitana. Matias Soule and Marco Brescianini got on the scoresheet in the first half before Nadir Zortea got in on the act five minutes from normal time.

Empoli vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Empoli and Frosinone. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Empoli are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season with a goal tally of just 26.

The Canarini have conceded 63 goals in Serie A this season. Only Sassuolo (70) and the now-relegated Salernitana (73) have conceded more.

Empoli vs Frosinone Prediction

Empoli have lost two of their last three games and six of their last eight. They have, however, won their last two home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Frosinone's latest result ended a 13-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are, however, without an away league win this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Frosinone

Empoli vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Empoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last 10 matchups)