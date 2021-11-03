Empoli vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns this weekend and will see Empoli host Genoa at Carlo Castellani on Friday night.

Empoli picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Sassuolo away from home in their last game. An own goal from Lorenzo Tonelli late in the first half saw the hosts take the lead. Empoli, however, completed a comeback win with two goals in the final seven minutes of the game.

Empoli sit 11th in the league table with 15 points from 11 games. They have not had the best of form of late and will therefore be looking to build on their latest win when they host Genoa on Friday.

Genoa have been in abysmal form of late as they are on an eight-game winless run. They played out a goalless draw against newly-promoted Venezia in their last game, their second consecutive draw and fifth this campaign.

Genoa sit 17th in the Serie A table with just eight points. They are level on points with Spezia in the first relegation spot and are just two points above Calgiari at the bottom of the table.

Empoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Empoli and Genoa in the past. Both teams have won seven games apiece while the other eight matches have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Serie A clash back in 2019. Genoa won the game 3-1 away from home.

Empoli Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Genoa Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Empoli vs Genoa Team News

Empoli

Empoli have no injury concerns ahead of Friday's game. Samuel Ricci has been suspended after receiving a red card against Inter Milan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Samuel Ricci

Genoa

Hernani, Mohamed Fares, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheudsen, Mattia Bani and Francesco Cassata are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss the game against Empoli.

Mattia Destro came off injured in Genoa's last game and is a major doubt for the match.

Injured: Hernani, Mohamed Fares, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheudsen, Mattia Bani, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: Mattia Destro

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Genoa Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Mattia Viti, Riccardo Marchizza; Szymon Zurkowski, Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas; Liam Henderson; Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Pinamonti

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Johan Vasquez, Davide Biraschi, Andrea Cambiaso; Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Stefano Sturaro; Abdoulaye Toure; Felipe Caicedo, Goran Pandev

Empoli vs Genoa Prediction

Empoli are one of two teams without a draw in Serie A. In their 11 games so far, they have won five and lost the other six. Four of their five wins have come on away turf as they have lost five games at home.

Genoa are on an eight-game winless run and have won just one game all season. Their poor run could continue on Friday, and we expect Empoli to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-0 Genoa

Edited by Peter P