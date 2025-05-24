Empoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Empoli and Hellas Verona draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Italian Serie A campaign when they lock horns at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the season finale in contrasting form, with Paolo Zanetti’s men failing to win their last eight games since late March.

Ad

Empoli kept their slim survival hopes alive last Sunday as they secured a 3-1 victory over Monza when the two sides squared off at the U-Power Stadium.

Before that, Roberto D'Aversa’s side snapped their run of 11 consecutive games without a win on May 10 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Parma at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

Empoli have won six of their 37 league matches while losing 18 and claiming 13 draws to collect 31 points and sit 18th in the standings, only below 17th-placed Lecce above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ad

Trending

Needing a point to guarantee their safety, Hellas Verona got the job done last Sunday when they played out a 1-1 draw against Como at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

However, Zanetti’s men have now gone eight consecutive games without a win, losing three and claiming five draws since a 1-0 victory over Udinese on March 15. Hellas Verona have picked up 34 points from their 37 matches so far to sit 15th in the table, four points above the dreaded bottom three.

Ad

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Empoli hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won six of their last 18 meetings between the two teams.

Hellas Verona have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Empoli currently hold the division’s second-worst home record, having picked up just two wins and 13 points from their 18 games so far.

Hellas Verona have failed to win five of their last six away games — losing four and claiming one draw — with a 1-0 victory at Udinese on March 15 being the exception.

Ad

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction

While Hellas Verona have already secured their safety, Empoli need maximum points this weekend to beat the drop and guarantee their place in the top flight next season.

D'Aversa's men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we fancy them to secure maximum points at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

Prediction: Empoli 2-0 Hellas Verona

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Hellas Verona’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in the visitors’ last nine outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More