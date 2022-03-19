Empoli vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

On a run of 13 games without a win, Empoli welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in round 30 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be seeking revenge against the hosts, who kicked them out of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 4-3 defeat back in December.

Empoli were denied their first win of the year last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss against title-chasing AC Milan.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 13 games in all competitions, dating back to December’s 4-3 win against Sunday’s visitors in the last-16 of the Coppa Italia.

This horrid run of results has seen Empoli drop to 13th place in the Serie A standings, with 32 points from 29 games.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona’s unbeaten streak came to an end last time out when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Napoli.

Prior to that, they picked up two wins and two draws from their previous four matches, while scoring 10 goals and conceding four in that time.

Hellas Verona are currently ninth on the log after picking up 41 points from 29 rounds of matches.

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Empoli head into Sunday’s game with an upper hand in the history of this fixture. Hellas Verona have picked up three wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Empoli Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Hellas Verona Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Team News

Empoli

Empoli remain without Riccardo Marchizza, Emmanuel Ekong and Nicolas Haas, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Riccardo Marchizza, Emmanuel Ekong, Nicolas Haas

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Kevin Lasagna, Darko Lazovic, Fabio Depaoli, Panagiotis Restos, Gianluca Frabotta, Panagiotis Retsos, Pawel Dawidowicz and Ivor Pandur are all injured. Federico Ceccherini, David Faraoni and Ivan Ilic will all miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Kevin Lasagna, Darko Lazovic, Fabio Depaoli, Panagiotis Restos, Gianluca Frabotta, Panagiotis Retsos, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivor Pandur

Suspended: Federico Ceccherini, David Faraoni, Ivan Ilic

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Simone Romagnoli, Petar Stojanovic; Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski, Filippo Bandinelli; Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipò; Diego Coppola, Koray Günter, Nicolò Casale; Boško Šutalo, Daniel Bessa, Martin Hongla, Adrien Tameze; Antonín Barák, Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone

Empoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they face an out-of-sorts Empoli side who are without a win since last December. While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we predict Hellas Verona will come away with a slender win in this one.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Hellas Verona

Edited by Peter P