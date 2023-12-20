Empoli vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

The action continues in round 17 of the Italian Serie A as Empoli and Lazio go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Friday.

Maurizio Sarri’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last nine games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Empoli failed to pull clear of the bottom three as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torino last Saturday.

Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side have now gone four straight games without a win, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a shock 1-0 victory over Napoli on November 12.

With 12 points from 16 matches, Empoli are currently 18th in the Serie A standings, just four points above rock-bottom Salernitana.

Lazio, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on December 13 which saw their four-game undefeated run come to an end.

With 21 points from 16 matches, Sarri’s men are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Monza.

Empoli vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Lazio hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Empoli, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in November 2015.

Empoli are without a win in four consecutive home matches and have picked up just one victory in their last seven outings.

Sarri’s men have lost all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on December 9 being the exception.

Empoli vs Lazio Prediction

Looking at past results between Empoli and Lazio, we anticipate a thrilling contest with plenty of goal-mouth action.

Lazio have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we fancy them picking up their first away win since mid-October.

Prediction: Empoli 1-3 Lazio

Empoli vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lazio (Sarri’s men have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Lazio’s last six games)