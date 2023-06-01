Empoli vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Empoli will entertain Lazio at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in their last Serie A game of the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday.

The hosts are set to finish in the lower half of the league table as they are in 14th place in the league table with 43 points. They are unbeaten in their last five league outings and will look to sign off for the season with their unbeaten run intact. In their previous outing, they played a 1-1 draw against Verona as defender Giangiacomo Magnani's last-gasp own goal earned them a point.

The visitors need just one point from this game to finish second in the league table. In their previous outing, a Sergej Milinković-Savić brace helped them record a 3-2 home win over Cremonese. They have recorded two wins in a row and will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

Empoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1986 in Serie B. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 16 wins. The hosts have five wins and eight games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the hosts, though the last two meetings have ended in draws, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

Empoli have won four of their last five home games in the Serie A. They have scored nine goals in their last three home games while conceding just thrice in that period.

The hosts have won three of their last five league games, it took them 17 games to record their previous three wins.

The visitors have lost two of their last three away games.

Empoli vs Lazio Prediction

Gli Azzurri have been in good form recently and have gone unbeaten in their last five games. They have won their last three home games as well.

Empoli are winless in their last eight meetings against the capital club, which is a cause for concern. Interestingly, their three wins in the 21st century against the visitors have all come at Saturday's venue.

I Biancocelesti have three wins from their last five league outings, though just one of their last three away games has ended in a win. Nonetheless, considering their solid record against the hosts, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Lazio.

Empoli vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to score or assist any time - Yes

